Menu

Advertising

I’m not responsible for Les Dennis graffiti in Norwich – says Les Dennis

UK News | Published:

The comedian responded after the spray-paint tributes were highlighted on social media.

Les Dennis

Comedian Les Dennis has denied being behind a series of graffiti messages bearing his name which has sprung up in Norwich.

The entertainer tweeted “it wasn’t me” after his name was spotted in brightly-coloured spray-paint on buildings.

The 65-year-old Liverpool-born entertainer has presented the Family Fortunes gameshow and acted in Coronation Street.

He added his denial to a retweeted message from ITV Anglia journalist Rob Setchell which said: “REVEALED: #Norwich appears to be the canvas for bizarre graffiti tributes to @LesDennis. Several locations given the Les treatment. Has anyone else spotted one? Does anyone know who is behind the ‘SurreaLesm’ movement?”

Passers-by said on Twitter that they had spotted the graffiti on Fishergate and in St Benedict’s Street.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News