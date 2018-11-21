What the papers say – November 21

A variety of stories lead Wednesday’s papers – although Brexit continues to feature prominently.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a significant move by Spain to drop its long-held opposition to Scotland joining the EU as an independent country, which could increase the likelihood of the nation breaking away from the UK.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'Scotland will be free to rejoin EU, says Spain' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/72jbC6tAcz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile a plot by Tory Brexiteer backbenchers to oust Theresa May has stalled – leading them to be compared to characters from Dad’s Army, the Metro reports.

METRO: Who do you think you are kidding? #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9qwTncfGHP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 20, 2018

The Daily Express carries the Prime Minister’s commitment to take the UK out of the customs union as she prepares to meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Wednesday’s @Daily_Express front page – EXCLUSIVE: I won’t let UK be trapped in customs union @theresa_may – Make me king of the jungle and I’ll quite TV for good #imaceleb2018 -3m facing mortgage misery in retirement#frontpages #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PXWUyyVcmL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 20, 2018

A Government-backed report has found the number of children who are problem gamblers has quadrupled in two years to 55,000, the Daily Mail says.

An analysis by The Guardian has found support for populist parties – mostly on the far right – in Europe has risen threefold in the last two decades.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 21 November 2018: Revealed | One in four Europeansvote populist pic.twitter.com/4rGHuEZFzw — The Guardian (@guardian) November 20, 2018

The Times leads with efforts by the UK and the US to block the appointment of a veteran Russian state official as the next head of Interpol.

The Financial Times leads with developments following the arrest of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosun, who is reported to have planned a merger between the Japanese carmaker and Renault.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday November 21 https://t.co/nOKNqoYNnK pic.twitter.com/G1vRxjrJXs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 20, 2018

The Sun has spoken to a terminally-ill man who survived an attempted murder plot by his cheating wife, her lover and the lover’s daughter, who shot him in the face.

Tomorrow's front page: 'My cheating wife and lover got his daughter to shoot me in the face — but I still love my bride' https://t.co/FLq8anKzol pic.twitter.com/ZEqgx1093u — The Sun (@TheSun) November 20, 2018

An appeal to save a 13-month-old boy in need of a heart transplant leads the Daily Mirror.

The i leads with a study that suggests being exposed to cigarette smoke could lower the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease – although any benefit is vastly outweighed by other negative health effects.

Wednesday's front page: Smokers less likely to develop Parkinson's, major study finds #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yS5clbEB73 — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 20, 2018

And The Independent reports on claims by hundreds of terror attack victims that they are not receiving support for psychological trauma.