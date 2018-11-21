Teenager arrested over police assault at house where chemicals were found

A teenager has been arrested over an assault on two police officers at a house in Dalkeith.

The officers were called to the property in Elmfield Park at around 2.10pm on Tuesday to help paramedics.

Chemicals and other “items of concern” were found in the property and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said he has since been arrested over a breach of the peace and the assault of two officers, adding he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Items discovered in the house are still being investigated and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and explosive ordnance disposal team have also been working at the scene.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson said: “I appreciate the disruption and concern that the significant emergency service activity may have caused to local residents.

“However, following specialist examination, I want to reassure people that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public.

“Be assured that we continue to work with colleagues in specialist areas and outwith Police Scotland as we establish the nature of these items and their purpose.

“Anyone who has concerns or information which may be relevant can speak to an officers in the area or contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of 20th November.”