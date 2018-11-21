Second arrest over filmed assault on two police officers

A second man has been arrested over an assault on two police officers in south London.

The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm on Tuesday and taken to a police station in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage of two officers involved in a violent struggle with suspects in Merton, south London, on Saturday was shared hundreds of times online.

Police investigating an assault on two officers in #Merton have made a second arrest. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Tuesday, 20 November. He remains in custody at a south-west London police station. https://t.co/1djO9o1wso pic.twitter.com/EKtiDVV1Ya — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 21, 2018

It showed one male officer being dragged around in the road, while his female colleague took a flying kick to the chest.

Another man has already been charged over the incident.

Martin Payne, 20, of Brighton Road, South Croydon, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of assault causing actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency services worker, driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

He is next due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Friday December 14.