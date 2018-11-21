Advertising
Second arrest over filmed assault on two police officers
The incident occurred in Merton, south London.
A second man has been arrested over an assault on two police officers in south London.
The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm on Tuesday and taken to a police station in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Footage of two officers involved in a violent struggle with suspects in Merton, south London, on Saturday was shared hundreds of times online.
It showed one male officer being dragged around in the road, while his female colleague took a flying kick to the chest.
Another man has already been charged over the incident.
Martin Payne, 20, of Brighton Road, South Croydon, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of assault causing actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency services worker, driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
He is next due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Friday December 14.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.