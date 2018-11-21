Meghan makes return visit to kitchen which inspired Grenfell cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex has made a return visit to a community kitchen which inspired her collaborative work on a Grenfell charity cookbook.

Meghan arrived at the Hubb Community Kitchen, not far from the site of the deadly tower block blaze in west London, to see first hand the progress made since the Together cookbook went on sale in September.

The mother-to-be was greeted by kitchen co-ordinator Zaheera Sufyaan and Abdurahman Sayed, chief executive of the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Centre in North Kensington.

Wearing a burgundy dress and coat by Club Monaco, Meghan, who had been making private visits to the kitchen since January, soon put on an apron, rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into helping prepare food.

Bumper sales of the cookbook, which features more than 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the fire, have allowed a total makeover of the kitchen as well as longer opening hours.

Meghan, who suggested the idea of a fundraising cookbook when she first met the women, has previously described it as a “tremendous labour of love”.

The book took the number one spot on Amazon within hours of being unveiled two months ago and has since sold nearly 40,000 copies in the UK alone, raising £210,000.

The kitchen, redesigned with the women’s input to capture its spirit as a place for the community to come together over meals, now opens seven days a week, up from just two when it began last year.

Those involved have also been able to obtain food hygiene qualifications and been empowered to start their own projects for the benefit of the wider community.

Projects, supported by the social entrepreneur foundation UnLtd, include a group for women affected by domestic violence, a scheme to deliver freshly cooked meals for women on maternity wards, and a project to produce healthy treats for children.

On Wednesday 200 meals being prepared in the kitchen were destined for local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and women’s refuges.

The dishes include Egyptian lamb fattah, Persian chicken and barberry rice.

Meghan helped prepare a large dish of rainbow roasted vegetables as she introduced chef Clare Smyth, a friend of hers, to the volunteers in the kitchen.