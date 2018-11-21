Menu

Man charged in connection with 10-year-old boy’s death

UK News | Published:

Kane Morris died at a house in Coupar Angus on Sunday, November 11.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy at a house in Perth and Kinross.

Kane Morris died at the scene in Union Street, Coupar Angus, in the early hours of Sunday November 11.

An eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.

Police said that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

