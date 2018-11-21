Jeremy Corbyn leads support for seriously ill activist Harry Leslie Smith

Jeremy Corbyn has led well-wishers after it emerged the Second World War veteran and political activist Harry Leslie Smith is seriously ill in hospital.

The 95-year-old was “not in a good way” and had been taken into A&E, his son, John, said.

The Daily Mirror said Mr Smith was understood to have fallen ill in Canada, where he was visiting his son.

It is after midnight here but I think he will see the morning and then we will go from there. — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018

I have to thank all of Harry's followers, who have shown so much love for him tonight, I know it has helped his health. It also has made these hours less barren for me. Now, I am going to sleep for a bit and be back soon. If anything changes I will let you know. #IStandWithHarry — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018

Born in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, Mr Smith served with the RAF in Germany and in recent years campaigned on behalf of the NHS.

On Wednesday morning, #IStandWithHarry was trending on Twitter as messages of support flooded in.

Mr Corbyn said: “Very sorry to hear this. Please pass on my best to Harry. We need him to get well soon as the National Health Service, and our movement, needs him.”

Shadow transport minister Karl Turner added: “Very much hope Harry makes a full recovery. We need him.”

