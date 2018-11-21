In Pictures: Pennines blanketed in snow

The first flurries of snow have hit high ground on hills in northern England, Wales and Scotland.

The views may have been picturesque, but it made for hazardous driving conditions on the Pennines between Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Snow also fell as far south as Brighton and Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs of Sussex, as November closes with an icy blast.

Snowy scenes at Snake Pass in Derbyshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A crashed car sits abandoned on the A628 in the Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)

Drivers were warned to take care on the roads (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dog-walking at Snake Pass (Danny Lawson/PA)

It was a chilly job for one recovery vehicle crew (Danny Lawson/PA)

And directions were hard to come by (Danny Lawson/PA)

But in Finland there was a surprising lack of snow in the north of the country which is home to Father Christmas … (Rovaniemi/PA)