Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Pennines blanketed in snow

UK News | Published:

Winter is coming…

Autumn weather

The first flurries of snow have hit high ground on hills in northern England, Wales and Scotland.

The views may have been picturesque, but it made for hazardous driving conditions on the Pennines between Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Snow also fell as far south as Brighton and Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs of Sussex, as November closes with an icy blast.

Autumn weather
Snowy scenes at Snake Pass in Derbyshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather
A crashed car sits abandoned on the A628 in the Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather
Drivers were warned to take care on the roads (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather
Dog-walking at Snake Pass (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather Nov 21st 2018
It was a chilly job for one recovery vehicle crew (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

Autumn weather Nov 21st 2018
And directions were hard to come by (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rovaniemi without snow
But in Finland there was a surprising lack of snow in the north of the country which is home to Father Christmas … (Rovaniemi/PA)
Rovaniemi without snow
In Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, the traditional white Christmas that attracts tourists, was missing ((Rovaniemi/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News