In Pictures: Pennines blanketed in snow
Winter is coming…
The first flurries of snow have hit high ground on hills in northern England, Wales and Scotland.
The views may have been picturesque, but it made for hazardous driving conditions on the Pennines between Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Snow also fell as far south as Brighton and Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs of Sussex, as November closes with an icy blast.
