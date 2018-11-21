Menu

Advertising

Copy cats Kate and Meghan prove a fashion match

UK News | Published:

The two duchesses both stepped out in burgundy for their engagements in London on Wednesday.

Kate and Meghan in burgundy (PA)

Meghan and Kate were pictured wearing the same shade of burgundy as they attended two separate engagements in London.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by her first charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, were being put into action on Wednesday.

Duchess of Sussex supports cookbook
Meghan told cooks at a community kitchen of her pride in their work (Chris Jackson/PA)

Just hours later, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a developmental neuroscience lab at University College London.

Meghan was pictured getting stuck into the cooking, with the sleeves of her Sallyet dress from Club Monaco rolled up and a black apron round her waist. The duchess arrived at the event wearing a long purple overcoat by the same brand.

Duchess of Cambridge visits a UCL developmental neuroscience lab
Kate showed an “extraordinary” interest in psychology during the visit (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Later, Kate sported a skirt and jacket combo from the brand Paule Ka, paired with a black turtle neck and tights, in a very similar shade for her visit to the UCL’s division of psychology and language science in central London.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News