Skip lorry driver seriously injured in bridge crash

A skip truck driver is in a serious condition in hospital after crashing into a bridge and another vehicle.

The incident happened on the A737 in Dalry, North Ayrshire, at around 4.10pm on Friday.

The Mercedes skip lorry crashed into the underside of a railway bridge while travelling north, before hitting a BMW car which was travelling south.

The 61-year-old man who was driving the truck was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff described his condition as stable but serious.

Officers closed the road for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to carry out inquiries at the scene.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.