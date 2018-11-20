Scotland’s public spending per head of population above UK average

Public spending spending per head of population in Scotland is higher than the UK average, new figures show.

National statistics analysing UK public expenditure by country and region indicate Scotland’s average spend per head in 2017-18 was £10,881.

This is the second highest in the UK after Northern Ireland at £11,190 and ahead of both Wales and England on £10,397 and £9,080 respectively.

The Scottish figure is £1,531 higher than the UK-wide average of £9,350.

The analysis found little change in identifiable expenditure for all four countries in the UK between 2018-18 and the previous financial year.

From £617 billion of UK identifiable spend in 2018-18, England accounts for £505 billion, Scotland £59 billion, Wales £32 billion and Northern Ireland £21 billion.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell praised the “union dividend” for the higher average per head in Scotland, while the SNP said Scotland is “more than wealthy enough to run its own affairs”.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell praised the ‘union dividend’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Advertising

Mr Mundell said: “Public spending per head in Scotland is more than £1,500 higher than the UK average.

“This ‘union dividend’ helps support vital Scottish public services.

“That is just one of the benefits that Scotland enjoys from being part of a strong United Kingdom.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “David Mundell is still part of the Tory UK Government which is threatening a Brexit which – by their own analysis and his own admission – will make Scotland poorer.

“Figures show that Scotland is one of the wealthiest of all UK nations and regions per head outside of London and the south-east.

“People know that Scotland is more than wealthy enough to run its own affairs – which is why increasing numbers are rejecting the despair of Brexit UK and are now more likely to support an ambitious independent Scotland.”