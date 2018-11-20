Menu

Power restored to 999 service across eastern Scotland

The outage happened during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Power has been restored to 999 services which went down across “significant” parts of eastern Scotland.

People living in the affected areas of Fife and Tayside were urged to use a mobile phone or visit an emergency service station, when possible, after landlines stopped working.

Extra police officers were placed on patrol in the meantime, with the loss of service being described as “significant”.

BT engineers were sent to the scene and fixed the issue shortly after 6am.

