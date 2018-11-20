Police apologise over ‘too much detail’ in appeal over public sex act

Police have apologised for providing “too much detail” in an appeal to help catch a man who performed a sex act in public.

North Yorkshire Police asked for the public’s help on Monday evening to find a naked, overweight suspect following an incident in York.

On Tuesday, the force said: “On the evening of 19 November 2018, we posted an appeal on Facebook to help identify a suspect in the York area who performed a sexual act in public.

“The appeal included a description of the naked man, which we accept went into too much detail.

“This has caused upset to a number of people who read the appeal and we unreservedly apologise for any offence caused.”

The apology continued: “The appeal was quickly removed and a more appropriately worded version posted on the force website.”

The revised appeal removed a description of the man’s sexual organs.

It said officers in York are investigating “a disturbing incident in which an overweight, naked man performed a sex act on himself in front of a woman student”.

They said this happened at 1.15pm on Sunday as the 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane and on to a woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

A spokesman said patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance.

The suspect is described as white, with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build.

Most of the people commenting on the revised Facebook appeal said they preferred the original.

One man posted: “I don’t see a problem with the original post. It certainly got the message out as everyone shared it. Once again the snowflakes get their way!”