Menu

Advertising

Missing teenager got off bus in Aberdeenshire village

UK News | Published:

Police Scotland have confirmed Liam Smith travelled to Lumphanan.

Liam Smith

Efforts to trace a teenager who has been missing since the weekend have found he got off a bus in an Aberdeenshire village.

Liam Smith travelled on a 202 Stagecoach service from Aberdeen to Lumphanan on Saturday.

The 16-year-old boarded at the Union Square bus station at 1.11pm and disembarked in the Aberdeenshire village at 2.44pm.

Liam Smith CCTV
CCTV images of Liam Smith at McDonald’s in Aberdeen on Saturday (Police Scotland)

He is white, 6ft 4in and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers, and is also understood to be carrying a camouflage North Face backpack.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News