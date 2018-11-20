Advertising
In Pictures: Britain wraps up as temperatures plunge
Forecasters have not ruled out the chance of sleet, ice and some light snowfall in parts.
The unseasonably warm embrace that cloaked the UK from the worst of the autumn weather has vanished into the November air as temperatures plummeted.
Recent highs which saw the mercury loiter around the early and mid-teens have given way to much cooler weather, and forecasters have not ruled out the chance of sleet, ice and some light snowfall in parts.
