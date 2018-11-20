Menu

Advertising

Five children among eight people rescued from burning building

UK News | Published:

Fire crews remain at the scene in Coatbridge.

Firefighter

Five children were among those rescued from a burning block of flats by firefighters.

Emergency services were called to Stewart Court in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at around 1am on Tuesday.

A number of appliances were sent to the scene and safety advice was given to three people over the phone.

Crews rescued three children and an adult, before helping a further two children and two adults from the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the blaze had been extinguished but officers remain at the scene.

Police Scotland said a number of people were taken to hospital.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News