Tories’ minority government allies support Labour Budget proposal

Theresa May’s minority government pact appeared on shaky ground after several DUP MPs voted in support of a Labour Budget amendment.

The Prime Minister struck a “confidence and supply” arrangement with the 10 DUP MPs, secured with a controversial £1 billion funding deal for Northern Ireland, after she lost her majority following the snap election in June 2017.

But eight MPs opted to support a Labour amendment to the Finance (No. 3) Bill, according to the division list.

Labour’s new clause two aimed to force the Government to review the impact of increases to the personal allowance on child poverty and equality.

House of Commons votes 292 to 287 to reject New Clause 2 to the #FinanceBill

This meant the Government only defeated the proposal by 292 votes to 287, majority five.

The DUP had already abstained on the opening two votes at the Bill’s committee stage, and also did not vote during the fourth division of the day.

Tensions between the two parties have increased in recent weeks over Brexit.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said in a statement outside the Commons: “We no longer have a functioning government.

“With Brexit only a few months away something has got to give.”

The Government was later forced to make a concession after several Tory MPs, including former minister Jo Johnson, signed a Brexit-linked amendment moved by Labour’s Chuka Umunna.

Mr Umunna’s amendment sought to force the Government to publish economic forecasts to allow the impact of the EU withdrawal agreement, remaining in the EU and leaving with no deal to be compared.

Treasury minister Robert Jenrick confirmed the Government will provide economic modelling of three Brexit scenarios compared to the status quo.

He told MPs: “I’m happy to confirm the baseline for this comparison will be the status quo – that is today’s institutional arrangements with the EU.

He added: “I can confirm this analysis will bring together evidence from across Government, external stakeholders and a range of analytical tools.

“The analysis will consider the long-term costs and benefits of moving to new trading relationships with the EU and with the rest of the world.

“The analysis will consider a modelled no-deal scenario – or World Trade Organisation terms – a modelled analysis of a free trade agreement scenario, and a modelled analysis of the Government’s proposed deal.”

Mr Umunna, in a statement issued outside the chamber by the People’s Vote campaign, said: “The Government was planning to con the British people.

“It is vital at this crucial time for our country that MPs and the public know the full facts about the cost of Brexit and how it compares to the deal we already have inside the EU.”