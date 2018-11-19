Police to carry out stop and searches in wake of linked attacks

Police are stepping up stop and search activity in the wake of two linked attacks where four men were stabbed and three people shot while in a minicab.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses to the two attacks which happened less than a mile from each other in north London on Saturday and Sunday.

The force said it will be carrying out more controversial stop and searches as part of its investigation.

Renewed appeal for information following shooting and stabbings in #Edmonton – A section 60 remains in place and officers will be carrying out stop and searches supported by officers from the Met's Violent Crime Taskforce https://t.co/CyE6stEeg2 pic.twitter.com/m8OOrXEhmP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 19, 2018

It has put a Section 60 in place, which means the force can search anyone in a certain area without reasonable grounds.

Detective Chief Inspector John Hughes said his team was busy working through CCTV footage, knocking on doors and speaking to neighbours to build a clearer picture of what took place.

He added: “We are taking both incidents very seriously. Violence like this has no place in our streets.

“A section 60 remains in place and officers will be carrying out stop and searches.

Advertising

“The local community can expect to see more police on the streets. Officers will be on hand to listen to their concerns.

“Although none of these stabbings or the shooting resulted in death, they could easily have done.”

Police were called to reports of a fight in Fraser Road, Edmonton, at about 6pm on Sunday where two vehicles that had been in a collision were found at the scene.

The scene in Edmonton, north London (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

It is believed a gang of up to 10 men attacked four men who were in a car, leaving them all with stab wounds.

The men, who are all in their 20s, were taken to north London hospitals, with two of them having since been discharged, one has minor injuries and the fourth remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The stabbings came around 24 hours after a teenage boy and two men were injured when a shotgun was fired at a minicab they were in.

Police believe a 16-year-old boy and two 22-year-old men were in a minicab in Gordon Road when a second vehicle pulled alongside the car while it was stationary.

“At least two men got out and approached the victims. One was armed with a shotgun. The shotgun was fired twice into the rear of the vehicle,” the Met said.

Police said on Monday none of the injuries are life-threatening but two men remain in hospital, one with serious injuries.

The minicab’s driver was not injured and one person has been arrested.

Police said both attacks appear to have been targeted against specific individuals.

The incidents occurred as London experiences a grim spate of bloodshed, with the number of homicides recently surpassing that seen in the whole of 2017.

The total number in the capital, including the week from October 31 when there were five stab murders, has risen to 120 so far.

According to Home Office figures, there were 118 in London in 2017, excluding the 13 victims of the terrorist attacks at Westminster Bridge, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.

On Monday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced £13 million of funding to tackle serious youth violence in the capital.