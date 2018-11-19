New TSB chief to become one of few female bank bosses

New TSB boss Debbie Crosbie is set to become one of the very few female chief executives of a British bank when she takes up her post next year.

Ms Crosbie spent over 20 years at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, where she held several senior positions, most recently as chief operating officer.

She was also acting chief executive in the first half of 2015, when she led the perpetration for Clydesdale’s demerger from its parent, National Australia Bank, to form CYBG.

She managed the migration of two million customers to the new entity, experience which will be valued by beleaguered TSB, which is still recovering from an IT meltdown earlier this year.

According to John Cronin, financial analyst at brokerage firm Goodbody, Ms Crosbie can help with the integration of TSB’s new digital platform after the challenger bank extricated itself from its former owner Lloyds’ platform.

“Crosbie has spent over 20 years at CYBG and was instrumental in the development of the bank’s new operating platform post-IPO – as well as the migration of two million customers across to it from CYBG’s pre-existing archaic under-invested platform.

“Pretty useful experience in the context of TSB’s own migration issues it must be said – which, we understand, are not yet fully resolved,” Mr Cronin said.

If her appointment is approved, she will be one of the only women chief executives of a UK lender.

Advertising

Last year, she was invited to provide evidence to Parliament’s inquiry into Women in the Workplace and in 2015 she became the first female executive to sign Scottish banknotes.

She is also vice chair of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Scotland.

Ms Crosbie studied industrial relations at the University of Strathclyde, is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a member of the Glasgow Economic Leadership Forum.

She lives in Scotland with her husband and teenage daughter.