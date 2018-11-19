Man critically injured ‘hanging from windscreen’ during van robbery

A man is in hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after a van was stolen in Coventry.

West Midlands Police were called to the junction of Caludon Road and Swan Lane just before 1pm on Monday to reports that a man was hanging from a van windscreen.

The vehicle, a white Transit van, made off, leaving the critically injured man on the ground.

APPEAL: We're appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a critical head injury during a van robbery in #Coventry today. It happened just before 1pm in Swan Lane & Caludon Rd. Full story: https://t.co/tu43vZ2NdN pic.twitter.com/WLUmVVEDDi — Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) November 19, 2018

He was taken to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire where his condition was said to be life-threatening.

Police said the investigation was at an early stage and enquiries were under way to trace the van and the people responsible, while officers remained at the scene speaking to witnesses.

They have urged anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the van being driven off to contact West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers.