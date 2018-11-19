Advertising
Man arrested over suspicious fatal fire in Perth
People were evacuated from the building in St Catherine’s Square and one man who was treated by paramedics at the scene later died.
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fatal fire.
Emergency services were called to the property in St Catherine’s Square in Perth at around 9.45pm on Sunday.
Two appliances attended the incident, with a spokesman for the force describing the blaze as “substantial”.
People were evacuated from the building and one man was treated by paramedics at the scene but died.
No-one else was injured.
Police Scotland has now announced a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.