Man accused of coffee shop raid found sleeping next to counter
The 37-year-old was arrested by police at Chunky Monkey’s in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.
A man has been arrested after falling asleep next to a counter during an alleged break-in at a coffee shop.
Police Scotland was called to Chunky Monkey’s in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire at around 7.40am on Sunday.
The alarm was raised about a break-in, with a quantity of cash being taken.
The alleged would-be thief had fallen asleep next to the counter and was arrested.
Police Scotland posted on social media that he “couldn’t resist a-rest”.
The 37-year-old was due in Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.
