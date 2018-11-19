Menu

Man accused of coffee shop raid found sleeping next to counter

UK News | Published:

The 37-year-old was arrested by police at Chunky Monkey’s in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

A man has been arrested after falling asleep next to a counter during an alleged break-in at a coffee shop.

Police Scotland was called to Chunky Monkey’s in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire at around 7.40am on Sunday.

The alarm was raised about a break-in, with a quantity of cash being taken.

The alleged would-be thief had fallen asleep next to the counter and was arrested.

Police Scotland posted on social media that he “couldn’t resist a-rest”.

The 37-year-old was due in Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

