Harry to carry out solo trip to Zambia

The Duke of Sussex is to make a solo trip to Zambia next week.

Harry’s pregnant wife the Duchess of Sussex will remain at home as the Queen’s grandson carries out a two-day official visit to the Commonwealth country in southern Africa.

The trip from November 26-27, at the request of the Foreign Office, will see Harry visit Burma Barracks to attend an event commemorating First and Second World War Zambian veterans.

The Duke of Sussex will visit Zambia on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th November, at the request of the Foreign Office ???? pic.twitter.com/wETN3n2CD3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 19, 2018

Harry will meet veterans and hear about their time serving in the Zambian military, speak with widows of veterans and see a special photographic exhibition about the African soldiers who fought in World War One.

The duke is expected to speak at a special reception to celebrate UK-Zambia relations at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

Harry will also attend an event for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which he is president, and visit Circus Zambia, which helps young people from vulnerable backgrounds in Lusaka with life skills.

Our President, Prince Harry, passionately believes in the power of young people to craft a better future for all: “You are the most optimistic, connected generation the world has ever known”. #YoungLeadership pic.twitter.com/bjxcmyREvC — Queen's CW Trust (@queenscomtrust) April 21, 2018

He will then give a speech after meeting youngsters who have been helped by Circus Zambia.

Harry will also listen to a presentation from members of the alumnae network of the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), which tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women.

Meghan and Harry at a women’s empowerment reception as they backed a campaign to get some of the world’s poorest girls into education during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duke will also visit BongoHive, Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub, and join a board meeting for African Parks, of which he is president, during his short stay.