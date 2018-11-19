Firefighters tackle blaze at old primary school

Around 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an old primary school in Inverkeithing.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Roods Road in the Fife town at around 9.20pm on Monday.

Seven fire appliances were involved in tackling the blaze.

Police currently assisting SFRS @fire_scot at Roods Road, Inverkeithing due to ongoing fire at the old primary school. Please close your windows if you live near to the area. Do not approach the surrounding streets to allow @fire_scot access to the building. — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) November 19, 2018

Police and the fire service advised residents to stay inside due to the smoke and told people to avoid the area.

Some local roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.