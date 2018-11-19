Baby boy fighting for his life after dog attack

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a baby was savaged by a dog in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to an address in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, at about 1.45am by paramedics following concerns a baby boy had been attacked by a dog on Sunday.

The boy was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital with life-threatening head injuries, and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Police also took two Staffordshire Bull Terriers from the property in Wykes Road and placed them in police kennels.

A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have been bailed until December 15.

They have not been named.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 1.47am yesterday to an address in Wykes Road, Yaxley, with reports of concern for baby boy who had been attacked by a dog.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life threatening injuries.

“He remains in a critical condition.

“Two dogs, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, were taken from the property and are in police kennels. Police remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched.”