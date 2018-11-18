Menu

Biker in critical condition after crash

UK News

The 24-year-old is being treated for multiple injuries at a Glasgow hospital.

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a road crash.

The 24-year-old’s Harley-Davidson was involved in a collision with a BMW car in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

The crash happened on Stonelaw Road at around 2.50pm.

The biker is receiving treatment for multiple injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 29-year-old driver of the BMW car was not hurt.

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2479 of November 17.

