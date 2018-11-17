Advertising
One dead after West Lothian house fire
Specialist investigators are at the scene after emergency services were called to the property at around 4am.
One person has died after a house fire in Livingston.
The blaze broke out at the property in the West Lothian town in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said a joint inquiry into the cause of the blaze, in the Knightsridge area, is being carried out with the fire service.
