One dead after West Lothian house fire

Specialist investigators are at the scene after emergency services were called to the property at around 4am.

One person has died after a house fire in Livingston.

The blaze broke out at the property in the West Lothian town in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said a joint inquiry into the cause of the blaze, in the Knightsridge area, is being carried out with the fire service.

