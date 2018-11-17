Man shot in ‘paramilitary-style’ attack in Londonderry

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a “paramilitary-style” shooting in Londonderry.

Police responded to reports of an incident at a house in the Rinsmore Drive area shortly before 9.10pm on Friday.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and one of his hands.

It is believed he was also attacked with iron bars, causing further injuries to his legs and arms.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as “potentially life-changing”.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “Inquiries are continuing but police are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack.

“This vicious and barbaric incident has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries and the recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack in a built-up residential area should be condemned.

“There can be no justification for this type of attack and it needs to stop. The local community should be outraged this shooting incident took place in their area.”

Mr McCubbin also revealed that officers attending the incident were attacked with missiles at the scene.

“Police will continue to serve their local communities and everyone must work together to bring those (responsible) to justice for this offence,” he said.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1290 16/11/18.”