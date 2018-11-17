In Pictures: Climate change activists hold London bridge protests

Climate change activists have held five sit-down protests at bridges in London at the end of a week-long series of events.

The Extinction Rebellion group said it was trying to highlight the dangers to the planet if global warming continues to go unchecked.

Protesters gathered on Westminster Bridge to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change (John Stillwell/PA)

Extinction Rebellion claim the UK could face starvation ‘if the weather effect continues as it is’ (John Stillwell/PA)

As well as Westminster, protests took place in Blackfriars, Lambeth, Southwark and Waterloo (John Stillwell/PA)

Bands and speakers addressed the crowds ahead of a planned gathering in Parliament Square (John Stillwell/PA)

Saturday’s events follow a week of protests under the Extinction Rebellion banner (John Stillwell/PA)

Events earlier this week included at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (John Stillwell/PA)

Two-year-old Suraya Hughes was among those who gathered on Westminster bridge (John Stillwell/PA)

Elliot Powell, aged 11, dressed up in a dinosaur outfit to show his support (John Stillwell/PA)

Organisers estimate that 50 people have been arrested for protest action this week (John Stillwell/PA)

The protests caused major disruption in the centre of the capital (John Stillwell/PA)