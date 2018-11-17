Advertising
In Pictures: Climate change activists hold London bridge protests
Members of the Extinction Rebellion group targeted five locations across the capital.
Climate change activists have held five sit-down protests at bridges in London at the end of a week-long series of events.
The Extinction Rebellion group said it was trying to highlight the dangers to the planet if global warming continues to go unchecked.
