In Pictures: Climate change activists hold London bridge protests

UK News | Published:

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group targeted five locations across the capital.

Rebellion Day environmental protest

Climate change activists have held five sit-down protests at bridges in London at the end of a week-long series of events.

The Extinction Rebellion group said it was trying to highlight the dangers to the planet if global warming continues to go unchecked.

Rebellion Day environmental protest
Protesters gathered on Westminster Bridge to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Extinction Rebellion claim the UK could face starvation ‘if the weather effect continues as it is’ (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
As well as Westminster, protests took place in Blackfriars, Lambeth, Southwark and Waterloo (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Bands and speakers addressed the crowds ahead of a planned gathering in Parliament Square (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Saturday’s events follow a week of protests under the Extinction Rebellion banner (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Events earlier this week included at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (John Stillwell/PA)

Rebellion Day environmental protest
Two-year-old Suraya Hughes was among those who gathered on Westminster bridge (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Elliot Powell, aged 11, dressed up in a dinosaur outfit to show his support (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Organisers estimate that 50 people have been arrested for protest action this week (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
The protests caused major disruption in the centre of the capital (John Stillwell/PA)
Rebellion Day environmental protest
Demonstrators also made their presence felt on Blackfriars Bridge (John Stillwell/PA)
