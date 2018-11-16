Menu

Woman rescued after blaze at property in Dundee

The fire happened at a building in Maplewood Drive on Friday night.

A woman has been rescued from a burning building by firefighters in Dundee.

The alarm was raised about a blaze at a property in Maplewood Drive at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Three appliances were called to the scene and firefighters rescued a woman from the single-storey property.

She was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

