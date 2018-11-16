Woman killed in fire remembered as ‘loving mother’

A woman who died in a farmhouse fire has been described as a “loving mother and partner”.

Emergency services were called to the property on Anguston Road, Peterculter, in Aberdeen at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

Roseanna Ogilvie, 66, died at the scene and a man was treated for minor injuries.

A statement from her family said: “Roseanna was a loving mother and partner. We have been left devastated by this tragic incident and would ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

An investigation has been launched into the fire but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with Roseanna’s family at this sad time.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”