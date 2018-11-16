Trump officials ready for trade talks if May Brexit plan is ditched, says Davis

The United States would be ready to start negotiating a free trade deal with Britain “immediately” after Brexit if Theresa May’s plan is ditched, David Davis has claimed while making a trip across the Atlantic.

The former Brexit secretary revealed he had spent several days in Washington talking to “US Government Trade and Treasury officials” while Westminster had been reeling from high-profile resignations and questions over the Prime Minister’s future.

In a series of tweets on Friday evening he said that Donald Trump’s administration was open to starting trade talks but the withdrawal agreement made with Brussels would not allow it.

Earlier I had useful discussions at the US Department of Agriculture. An amazing building, built in the Great Depression. It’s the 3rd largest government building, put up in a hurry on plans based on Leavenworth prison. Very long corridors, you can walk on a 2.3 mile round trip! pic.twitter.com/8YXISZN7qR — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) November 16, 2018

He said: “I have spent the last few days in Washington talking to US Government Trade and Treasury officials encouraging a free trade deal with the UK. Excellent response.

“They have already started on the procedures to allow negotiations to start immediately once we leave the EU in March.

“This will not be possible if we accept the Government’s proposed deal with Europe, which will block every avenue of negotiation with America.

“We have to have a Canada+++ deal to allow us to have a free trade deal with America.”