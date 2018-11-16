Menu

Advertising

Three men arrested over body discovery in North Lanarkshire

UK News | Published:

Stephen Anderson was found dead at a property in Gartcosh on October 30.

Police stock

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a house more than two weeks ago.

Police found the body of Stephen Anderson, 51, at a property in Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire on Tuesday October 30.

Officers said that two men aged 20 and one 52-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News