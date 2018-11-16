Three men arrested over body discovery in North Lanarkshire

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a house more than two weeks ago.

Police found the body of Stephen Anderson, 51, at a property in Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire on Tuesday October 30.

Officers said that two men aged 20 and one 52-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.