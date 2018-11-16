Rare migrating hoopoe spotted at wildlife reserve

A rare hoopoe bird has been spotted in Angus after it was blown off course on its autumn migration.

Birdwatchers have been flocking to the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve since the bird arrived last week.

Hoopoes do not breed in the UK but they can be blown off course during spring and autumn migrations between southern Europe and Africa.

The exotic looking bird, which has black and white wings, a curved beak and a distinctive crest, has been seen at various locations around the Basin over the past week and appears to be doing well.

Hoopoes can be blown off course their migrations (Ron Mitchell/Scottish Wildlife Trust/PA)

A Scottish Wildlife Trust spokesman said on Friday: “It has been seen several times today and is feeding and seems quite happy.

“It has attracted a lot of visitors but it seems to be getting on undisturbed.

“Hoopoes are unlikely to over-winter in the UK so it should find its way back on course and head back south.”

Nine hoopoes have been spotted in Scotland so far this year and on average between five and 20 of the birds are recorded north of the border annually.

Hoopoes were considered sacred in ancient Egypt and decorative carvings of the birds have been seen in tombs and temples.