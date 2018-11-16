Operations cancelled as sterilisation unit temporarily shut after inspection

A decontamination unit in Glasgow has been temporarily closed after an inspection, leading to dozens of operations being cancelled.

Cowlairs sterilises equipment for use at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) hospitals but issues with its fabric were highlighted in the review.

It has led to 53 operations being postponed at six Glasgow hospitals, although the majority are going ahead.

A spokeswoman for NHS GGC said: “Our overriding priority is our patients.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that there is capacity using our own unit at Inverclyde and working with neighbouring NHS boards to deliver instruments for the programme of elective and emergency surgery over the days ahead.

“The majority of surgery is progressing as planned.

“Unfortunately we have had to notify a very small number of patients today that their operation has had to be rescheduled and arrangements are being made for these patients to be admitted as soon as possible.

“It is our intention to have the facility back in operation as soon as possible and Health Facilities Scotland’s decontamination team are supporting us in this work.”

Work to fix the issues at Cowlairs in under way and a decontamination unit at Inverclyde Royal is helping to provide sterilisation for Glasgow hospitals.