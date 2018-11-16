Man in serious condition after road collision

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car on a city street.

The incident happened on Crownpoint Road in the Gallowgate area of Glasgow at around 5.50pm on Thursday.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

Police said the 42-year-old man driving the vehicle involved, a silver-coloured Renault Megane, was not injured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “I believe the road would have been busy with other motorists and pedestrians at the time of the incident and I am appealing to people who were there to contact us.

“In particular, I’m appealing for anyone with dash cam as their footage could assist us in our inquiries.”

The road was closed for several hours while crash scene investigators carried out investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3049 of Thursday November 15.