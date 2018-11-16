Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Enniskillen home

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at her home in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, the PSNI said.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found by her sister at a property in the Cornacully Road area of the town at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Concerns had been raised after Ms Kilkenny failed to turn up for work.

Detectives investigating the murder of Pauline Kilkenny in Enniskillen have charged a 28 year old man with murder. He is due to appear at Dungannon MC tomorrow. A 26 year old woman arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 15, 2018

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally, police added.