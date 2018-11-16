Menu

Advertising

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Enniskillen home

UK News | Published:

The body of Pauline Kilkenny was found on Tuesday.

Police tape

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at her home in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, the PSNI said.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found by her sister at a property in the Cornacully Road area of the town at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Concerns had been raised after Ms Kilkenny failed to turn up for work.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally, police added.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News