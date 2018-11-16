Car set alight after being deliberately crashed into house

Police are investigating after a car was driven at a house before being set on fire.

A blue saloon was deliberately reversed into the gate and wall of the property in Forrest Street, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at around 12.10am on Wednesday.

The occupants got out and appear to have set the vehicle on fire before fleeing in another car, which was last seen being driven towards the roundabout at Carlisle Road.

It is believed there were people in the house at the time but no-one was injured.

Do you have information about a blue saloon car that was driven at a house in Forrest Street, Airdrie and set on fire just after midnight on Wednesday? The occupants fled in another car towards the Carlisle Rd roundabout. If you have mobile phone/dashcam footage get in touch. — LanarkshirePol (@Lanarkshire_Pol) November 16, 2018

The gate and surrounding wall of the property were damaged in the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Ben Simpson of Coatbridge CID said: “Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to help identify those involved.

“I am also appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone or captured it on their vehicle’s dashcam to get in touch.”