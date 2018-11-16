Armed men hunted after couple robbed in own home

Police are continuing to hunt two armed men who robbed an elderly couple at their home in Dundee.

The men stole cash, jewellery and a vehicle from the couple, who are aged in their 70s, on Wednesday evening at around 7.30pm at the property on Strathyre Avenue.

Officers are looking to trace a stolen black Vauxhall Corsa which was seen shortly after the robbery at the junction of the A92 and Balgillo Road East.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “We are expanding our door-to-door inquiries and officers are still continuing to review CCTV.

“We are also aware of social media posts being circulated by the public naming individuals who they believe responsible for the robbery, we would ask that people do not speculate on names or the incident itself – this is not helpful to the investigation.

“I would like to take the time to thank members of the public who have come forward so far and assisted with the investigation.”