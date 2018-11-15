Who has quit the Government since the 2017 general election?

Theresa May has lost her second Brexit secretary since the role was created.

Here are all the ministers who have left their posts since the 2017 general election.

– Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary on November 1 last year after being caught up in Westminster sleaze allegations, saying his behaviour had “fallen below the high standards required” after admitting putting his hand on the knee of radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer some years ago.

– Priti Patel quit as international development secretary a week later, over undisclosed and unauthorised meetings in Israel, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

– Damian Green left his post as first secretary of state in the Cabinet on December 20 last year after a probe found he made “inaccurate and misleading” statements about pornography on his computer.

– It was just eight days into the New Year when Justine Greening was sacked in the PM’s reshuffle in January after refusing to move from her education post to the Department for Work and Pensions.

– Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned in April after admitting she had “inadvertently” misled MPs over the existence of targets for removing illegal immigrants over the Windrush scandal.

– Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson both quit within a matter of hours of each other in July over Theresa May’s Chequers plan for Brexit.

– Tracey Crouch quit as sports and civil society minister on November 1 over a row about delays in cutting the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals.

– Jo Johnson, brother of Boris, left his role as transport minister on November 9, demanding a second Brexit referendum because he said Mrs May was leading the country towards a “terrible mistake”.

– On Thursday Shailesh Vara quit as Northern Ireland minister, saying he could not support Mrs May’s Brexit agreement which “leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation”.

– Dominic Raab quit as Brexit Secretary, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU”.

– Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey followed suit, saying the Brexit deal “does not honour the result of the referendum”.

– Suella Braverman resigned as a Brexit minister, saying she was “unable to sincerely support the deal agreed yesterday by Cabinet”.

– Also on Thursday Anne-Marie Trevelyan resigned as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Education, saying she cannot support the Brexit deal after negotiations “built on the UK trying to appease the EU”.