Court remands man charged with murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder and rape of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.

The body of the 13-year-old was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, rape and one count of sexual activity with a child in relation to Lucy.

The funeral of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He also faces a second count of sexual activity with a child which dates back to 2012. This charge involves a 14-year-old girl and is alleged to have taken place at Southampton Sports Centre.

The care worker, who also worked as a tattooist, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on November 19.

District Judge Lorraine Morgan told Nicholson: “All these matters are now sent to the crown court at Winchester.

“You will appear at that court on 19 November in the morning of that day. You will be remanded in custody on all matters to appear before the court at that time.”

Advertising

The defendant was wearing a grey sweatshirt with tattoos visible on his neck and face, and only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality during the brief hearing.

Stacey White, the mother of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh (PA)

Lucy’s mother Stacey White has described her daughter as “a smiling, content little dolly who everyone adored and cherished”.