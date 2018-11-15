Couple robbed in their home by armed men

An elderly couple have been robbed by two armed men who entered their house to demand money and stole a car.

The two robbers escaped with jewellery, money and a black Vauxhall Corsa following the incident in Strathyre Avenue, Dundee, on Wednesday evening.

The couple, who are aged in their 70s, were at home when the men entered the property at around 7.30pm, brandishing a weapon.

Police are appealing for information about the men, who were both wearing hats and Burberry scarves over their faces.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “Thankfully, the couple were unhurt but extremely shocked by the incident.

“We are keen to trace two men in connection with the robbery. They made off with ladies and gents jewellery, cash, currency and a black Vauxhall Corsa with the registration mark SG13 ZLZ.

“One of the men is described as being 5ft 8in, of slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing a grey knitted hat and a Burberry scarf over his face.

“The other man is described as been 5ft 8in, of slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing a hat and a Burberry scarf over his face. He was wearing a cream coloured jacket with a circular motif.

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and a review of CCTV footage as part of the investigation. We believe there is no wider risk to the public but there will be a continued presence in the area whilst inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/27950/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.