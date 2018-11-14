Prince Charles celebrates 70th birthday with 70 septuagenarians

The Prince of Wales joked on his 70th birthday about the trials and tribulations of getting older as he met a room full of septuagenarians.

Charles cut a birthday cake, was handed presents and gave an impromptu speech when he had tea with group of 70 people who also turn 70 this year like the heir to the throne.

When the prince arrived for the celebration at Spencer House with the Duchess of Cornwall he was asked by the waiting press how he felt.

He replied “How am I feeling? Older, older.”

He joked: “I’m not sure, it’s rather like indigestion, many happy returns are not quite the same thing as you get older.”

Theresa May has led the nation in paying tribute to Charles and she highlighted his positive role in bringing up his sons who lost their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, at a young age.

The Prime Minister, opening a Commons debate to mark the occasion, said the heir to the throne had spent his life “defying expectations and refusing to be categorised”.

She told MPs his sons – the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex – were a “true credit to their father”, adding: “We as a nation are immensely proud of them and I am sure he is too.”

Mrs May said Charles was often seen to be “a man ahead of his time”, citing his warnings on pollution, sustainable agriculture and the dehumanising effects of technology in the workplace.

She said: “Throughout the Prince of Wales’s life, his commitment to public service has been total.”

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House. The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

In a recent documentary Camilla has said her husband is driven to help others and when asked if he will slow down, as his family appear to want, the heir to the throne said: “I don’t know, you may see it slowly but surely”

Camilla was asked if she had found a present for the man she has previously said is a difficult person to buy gifts for.

The duchess replied: “I did but I’m not telling you.”

Charles was given a gift by the waiting press and when he saw a 70th birthday branded balloon he joked: “I didn’t know you specialised in balloons.”

He also accepted a glittering bag containing a spray product to ward off his beloved red squirrels from bird tables, and said laughing “Where do you find these horrible things?”