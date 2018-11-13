Teenager’s appeal over missing mother a year after disappearance

The teenage daughter of a missing woman has appealed for information on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Alannah McGrory, 18, whose mother Patricia Henry has not been seen since November 2017, said she did not want another Christmas to go by without her.

Ms Henry, 46, lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in Ayrshire in October last year.

Patricia Henry (Police Scotland/PA)

A month later contact with family and friends stopped, and previous appeals for information have found no trace of the missing woman.

Detectives say they cannot rule out she may have come to harm.

Ms McGrory said in a statement issued by police: “One Christmas has already passed without my mum being here and we don’t want another to go by without her. We really miss her so much and are desperate to hear from her.

“We are so worried about her and every day that passes with no word or contact from her we become even more anxious.

Advertising

“If anyone has any idea where my mum could be or has seen her since she went missing please let the police know.”

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim, and has collar-length brown hair.

She has a tattoo of two clouds with a red rose and the word “Patti” on her left arm.

Advertising

Detective Chief Inspector Suzie Chow said: “Despite the passage of time I am still appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of Patricia’s current whereabouts to get in touch.

“Although I have said before we cannot rule out that she may have come to harm, I am still treating Patricia as a missing person.

“My thoughts are very much with her family and friends, who are understandably incredibly anxious to hear from her.

“We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward and contact us.

“We would also appeal to Patricia herself to come forward and let her family or the Police know she is OK.”

The detective said officers traced the occupant of a white van travelling between Paisley and Girvan, which had been the subject of a previous appeal.

Properties at both locations have been searched as part of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.