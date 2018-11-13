Teenager arrested for driving fake ambulance

A teenager has been arrested after he was caught driving a fake ambulance around a Welsh village.

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was also disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

South Wales Police posted a picture of the suspect ambulance on their Twitter page saying it was not a Welsh Ambulance Service vehicle, and confirmed the teenager was not an employee.

Male arrested this morning for driving this ambulance in Penclawdd for driving whilst disqualified/no insurance+other offences. Great team work by #team3townhill @SWP_Roads #GowerNPT + @WelshAmbulance.Please note this is not a @WelshAmbulance vehicle nor is the driver an employee pic.twitter.com/MKQUkoG938 — SW Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) November 12, 2018

The driver was stopped by police in the vehicle on Monday morning in Parc Hendy Crescent in the village of Penclawdd, Swansea.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: “The arrest was made after officers attended the Penclawdd area of Swansea during the morning of Monday 12th November.

“A vehicle has been seized and enquiries into the matter are continuing.

“The man has been released under investigation.”