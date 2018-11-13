Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

An elderly man has died after he was knocked down by a car in Fife.

Thomas Beall, 81, was struck by a Ford Focus near Asda in Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy, at around 8.30pm on Monday.

The road was closed in both directions while police examined the scene and officers are appealing for any witnesses.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: “Our condolences are with Mr Beall’s family at this very sad time, who have described him as a much loved brother and uncle.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has information which may be able to assist with the investigation, and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact us.”