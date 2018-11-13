Murder victim attacked after visit to family pub in Glasgow

A man murdered in a violent attack was targeted by two people shortly after leaving his mother’s pub, police have said.

Owen Hassan, 30, died in hospital after he was seriously injured in Greenview Street, Shawlands, Glasgow, at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Detectives said Mr Hassan suffered “an extremely violent assault” but managed to make his way back to the nearby Old Stag Inn, where his mother and customers tried to help him.

The 30-year-old had earlier met a friend for dinner in Oro in Kilmarnock Road and left around 5.30pm.

Police are trying to establish what Mr Hassan did between leaving the restaurant and arriving at the Old Stag Inn at around 10.20pm.

Owen Hassan died in hospital after a violent attack in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)

He left the pub shortly afterwards and was chased by two men who attacked him.

Officers have been passed some information anonymously but have appealed for further details.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus said: “We need to trace the two men who are responsible for the sustained and vicious attack on Owen as a matter of urgency.

“It is vital that they are held to account for their actions.

“Owen’s family and friends have been left devastated by this terrible crime.”

He added: “We need to establish where Owen went after 5.30pm and who he was with. If you have any information on this please come forward.

“We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by someone who had passed on information anonymously.

“I would urge that person to re-contact us as they may have further detail that will help move our investigation forward.

“We will trace whoever is responsible for this murder, but we would appreciate any information that the local community can provide and I would urge anyone who saw Owen, or who was in the area of Greenview Street on Wednesday evening, to contact us.

“Did you see the two men responsible in the area before or after Owen was attacked?

“You may think your information is irrelevant but please let us be the judge of that as the piece of information that you hold could prove vital to this investigation.”