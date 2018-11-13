Menu

Advertising

Firefighters tackle large blaze at business park

UK News | Published:

Twelve appliances are at the scene.

Firefighter

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a business park in Moray.

Emergency services were called to Isla Bank Mills in Keith at about 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Crews from 12 appliances are at the scene tackling a “well-developed” blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the town’s Station Road, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

“Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.”

The building was a former textile site, before being redeveloped into a business park.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News