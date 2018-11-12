Inquest to start for man who was shot by police

An inquest will be held on Monday into the death of a man who was shot in the chest by police.

James Carlo Wilson, 24, died in hospital in April 2016, days after he was shot by a firearms officer in Frenchman’s Way, South Shields, South Tyneside.

At the time, Northumbria Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man was seen carrying a handgun.

According to reports, police were heard to shout: “Put the gun down.”

The inquest is being held at the Mansion House, Jesmond, Newcastle, and is scheduled to take three days.