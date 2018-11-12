Family ‘devastated’ over death of 10-year-old boy after ‘tragic incident’

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died following an incident at a house have said he was full of energy and “loved dearly by all”.

Police were called to an address in Perthshire after being alerted by a member of the public at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Officers found two children at the property in Union Street, Coupar Angus, and an injured man nearby.

Kane Morris, 10, died at the scene, while an eight-year-old girl was discovered with serious injuries.

Kane Morris was aged 10 when he died (Police Scotland)

She is being treated in hospital, where her condition is described as critical but stable.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kane’s family released a statement, which read: “Kane was a popular young boy within the community, he was full of energy and loved dearly by all.

“As you can understand, this is a devastating experience for us as a family.

“Although we appreciate all your well wishes, we ask for privacy at this highly sensitive time.”

Tributes to Kane have been left near the scene of the incident, with flowers and cuddly toys among the items.

The community has been strongly affected by the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald from the Major Investigation Team said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts at this time remain with those involved.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and the community will continue to see a police presence in the area while these are progressed.

“We appreciate this has been a very traumatic incident for those involved and the impact this has had on the local community.”